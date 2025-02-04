Report: Gophers offensive lineman Martes Lewis is latest to enter transfer portal
Veteran Gophers offensive lineman Martes Lewis entered the transfer portal on Tuesday according to an X post from On3 transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos.
Lewis started 13 games for Minnesota in 2023 at right guard. He began 2024 as the team's starting right tackle, but he fell down the depth chart and played only 106 snaps over the final 11 regular season games.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
On Dec. 18, Lewis posted to X that he was planning on partnering with Dinkytown Athletes "next season," but he has now changed his mind 48 days later. The fact that he is a graduate student gives him the opportunity to enter the portal now, despite the window being closed for over a month.
With UCF transfer Marcellus Marshall, Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai and Kentucky's Dylan Ray all coming into the program this offseason, Lewis' path to playing time in 2025 looked tough. This will now give some of Minnesota's underclassmen another opportunity to earn playing time.
Lewis is Minnesota's ninth scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this offseason and 17th overall, as they look to get under the refined 105-player limit.