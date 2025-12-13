5 true freshmen who made an immediate impact for Gophers football

The Gophers signed an impressive 31-player class during the early national signing period for the 2026 high school cycle earlier this month, but which players from the 2025 cycle showed the most promise this season?

1. Emmanuel Karmo, LB (204 snaps)

Karmo was the top-ranked player in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class. Hailing from Robbinsdale Cooper High School, he was the consensus No. 1 player in the state. The 247Sports composite rated him as a four-star prospect and the 336th-best player in the country. He arguably exceeded expectations as a true freshman. 39.8% of his defensive snaps came along the defensive line, 56.6% came inside the box as an inside linebacker, and he played four snaps at slot cornerback.

He finished the season with a 60.0 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with 13 total tackles and eight pressures. With Devon Williams out of eligibility, Karmo looks like an early favorite to start at inside linebacker next season alongside Maverick Baranowski.

2. Grant Washington, RB (28 snaps)

When Minnesota jumped out to a 59-0 halftime lead against Northwestern State in Week 2, Washington had an impressive college debut with 20 carries for 126 yards. He played only one more snap the rest of the season, but his performance against the Demons was enough to think he could be a difference maker in the Big Ten.

3. Zack Harden, DB (91 snaps)

Hailing from Covington, Georgia, Harden was one of the first players to commit to the Gophers' 2025 class. He chose Minnesota over a handful of SEC offers, and he carved out a role as a true freshman. He played 77 snaps on special teams and 14 more on defense. Nine of his snaps came in the box at linebacker or strong safety, two at slot cornerback, and three more at free safety.

4. Naiim Parrish, CB (27 snaps)

Parrish flashed in preseason camp for the Gophers, and he also made his collegiate debut in Week 2 against Northwestern State. He played 21 snaps in that game and also saw the field against Ohio State and Michigan State. He finished the season with a 58.3 defensive PFF grade, and he's a great candidate to take a leap in year two.

5. Ethan Stendel, LB (148 snaps)

Stendel did not see a defensive snap for the Gophers in the regular season, but he was a special teams mainstay with 148 snaps. He was a dynamic two-way player at Caledonia High School, and he'll be an intriguing player to watch develop at linebacker for Minnesota.

