Report: Gophers WR T.J. McWilliams enters the transfer portal
This time of the year, the transfer portal never shuts off. Redshirt freshman wide receiver T.J. McWilliams is the latest Gophers player to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
McWilliams played only nine snaps in his two-year Minnesota career and the recent additions from the transfer portal made his path to playing time in 2025 a little tougher.
Hailing from Indianapolis, Indiana, McWilliams was ranked as the No. 1,141 recruit in the class of 2023, but he still came to Minneapolis with some high potential as he was a member of the 2023 High School All-American Bowl.
He joins Phillip Daniels, Marquese Wiliams, Drew Viotto, and De'Eric Mister as the fifth player from Minnesota's 2023 high school class to enter the portal over the last two years.
McWilliams is the sixth scholarship player and 13th player overall to enter the transfer portal this offseason for the Gophers.
The winter transfer portal technically closed on Dec. 28, but that was just the deadline for players to submit official paperwork. In Minnesota's case, players have an extra five-day window after the bowl game, which means Gophers players can enter the portal up until Jan. 8.
Minnesota plays Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3.
