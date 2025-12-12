Three realistic transfer portal targets for Gophers football

The transfer portal doesn't officially open until Jan. 2, but many players have already revealed their intentions to enter. The Gophers have plenty of roster needs, so here are some early, realistic targets they could look at this offseason.

Sawyer Seidl, RB/KR/PR (North Dakota)

Seidl's younger brother, Simon Seidl, is currently a redshirt freshman defensive back on the Gophers. Sawyer had 188 carries, 897 rushing yards, 19 receptions, 177 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns at North Dakota in 2025. He was also an efficient kick returner with 11 returns for 306 yards. With Fame Ijeboi planning to enter the portal, Seidl could be the perfect veteran back to pair with the presumed return of Darius Taylor and A.J. Turner.

Aug 30, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks running back Sawyer Seidl (9) breaks through the Kansas State Wildcats defense for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Nik McMillan, WR (Buffalo)

McMillan had only two catches for 20 yards against Minnesota in the season opener, but he went on to finish with 62 catches for 981 yards and three touchdowns on the season. If the Gophers want to dip into the Mid American Conference (MAC) for another transfer portal receiver, after doing so with Javon Tracy last cycle, McMillan would be a good target. At 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, he looks like a Power Conference wide receiver.

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Nik McMillan (17) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Cade Wolford, RB/WR (Kent State)

Wolford was recruited by former Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns, and he was coached by legendary Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who is currently the running backs coach at Kent State. He only had 12 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown this season, but he added 19 catches for 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He would be an interesting offensive weapon to add into Minnesota's system.

Kent State running back Cade Wolford brings in a catch to score his second touchdown of the day during Kent State’s season opener against Merrimack College Saturday, August 30, 2025 in Kent, OH. | Nicholas McLaughlin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other options

The Gophers have already offered Division-II standout tight end Luke Dehnicke from Minnesota Duluth, and Corey Scott from West Florida. Those are two players who I fully expect them to pursue. There will be hundreds of more players announcing their plan to enter the portal between now and when it opens on Jan. 2, and I expect we'll hear some more buzz as that day looms.

