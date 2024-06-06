Two football stars from southeastern Minnesota commit to Gophers
Colin Hansen and Ethan Stendel committed to play football at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday night. Both Hansen and Stendel, standouts from Byron and Caledonia high schools, respectively, in southeastern Minnesota, committed almost immediately after receiving scholarship offers from the Gophers.
"After a great camp and a conversation with [head coach P.J. Fleck] I'm [excited] to announce that I have received an offer from [the Gophers], and after that's said I'm excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota!!!" Stendel wrote in a post on X.
Stendel is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete from football powerhouse Caledonia, where he played quarterback as a junior in 2023, helping the Warriors to a 10-1 record and a spot in the state tournament.
According to MNFootballHub, he passed for 1,482 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns. It's unclear what position the Gophers will ask him to play in college.
Stendel is the 10th-ranked player in Minnesota's graduating class of 2025 and considered a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Just ahead of him in the class of 2025 is Hansen, who is No. 8 in the state and also a three-star recruit.
"After a PHENOMENAL camp, I'm excited to say that I've received an offer and COMMITTED to [the Gophers]," Hansen announced. "Thanks to all of the [Gophers] staff for believing in me!!"
Hansen is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. He plays defensive line at Byron High School, where he helped the Bears reach the Class 4A state tournament semifinals in 2023.
Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class now features four recruits from Minnesota, with Stendel and Hansen joining Andover wide receiver Cameron Begalle and Robbinsdale Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo. Begalle is the fifth-ranked player from Minnesota per 247Sports and Karmo is No. 1.