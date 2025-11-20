All Gophers

Gophers pushing to flip four-star wide receiver from Louisiana

Trez Davis is a top-300 recruit in the Class of 2026. Washington and other programs are also trying to flip him from his Tulane commitment.

Joe Nelson

Alexandria Senior High defender Kerrick Gaines (8) wraps up West Monroe’s Trez Davis (4) in a district game held Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at Butch Stoker Memorial Stadium in Alexandria. Simon Kartez (1) comes in to assist. ASH won 45-35 and is 6-0 on the season.
Alexandria Senior High defender Kerrick Gaines (8) wraps up West Monroe's Trez Davis (4) in a district game held Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at Butch Stoker Memorial Stadium in Alexandria. Simon Kartez (1) comes in to assist. ASH won 45-35 and is 6-0 on the season.
The Gopher are trying to flip a four-star wide receiver recruit who is verbally committed to Tulane.

Trez Davis announced Thursday morning that he's received an offer from Minnesota. Another Big Ten program is trying to flip him as well, as Davis received an offer from Washington on Nov. 5. He visited Washington's campus last weekend, and said he had an "amazing" experience.

Davis is a 6-foot receiver from West Monroe High School in Louisiana. He's ranked No. 271 in the nation on the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 40 wide receiver in the Class of 2026.

Davis told Rivals/On3 that Washington was preaching its ability to put wide receivers in the NFL.

“They have an NFL-style offense that I can play in the slot or out wide. They create NFL receivers,” Davis said. “Coaching staff showed me how I can be used in the offense. They pushed development pretty hard. The staff has been recruiting me pretty heavily lately.”

Who puts more wide receivers in the NFL, Washington or Minnesota?

In 2025, there are five former Huskies wide receivers in the NFL: Rome Odunze (Bears), Dante Pettis (Saints), Ja'Lynn Polk (Saints), Jalen McMillan (Buccaneers), and Andre Baccellia (Cardinals).

The Gophers have only two: Rashod Bateman (Ravens) and Tyler Johnson (Jets).

Wide receiver is clearly one of the most pressing needs on the Gophers roster. Davis would be a nice addition to the 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 24th in the nation, per 247Sports, and features four-star wide receiver Rico Blassingame, four-star tight end Roman Voss, and three-star receivers Derrick Salley Jr., Hayden Moore, and Braiden Stevens.

National Signing Day is coming up on Dec. 3, so if Davis winds up flipping, we could find out pretty soon.

Published
