What is P.J. Fleck's record in season openers with the Gophers?

Thursday night will be Fleck's ninth season opener on Minnesota's sideline.

Tony Liebert

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers' Thursday night season opener is one of the traditions the athletic department has going. It puts Minnesota's program in the national spotlight in the college football world. Nine years after P.J. Fleck began his U of M tenure against Buffalo, he will welcome the Bulls to Huntington Bank Stadium on August 28. Let's take a look back at the nine Week 1 games he has had with Minnesota.

2024: vs. North Carolina, 19-17 L

Last year's hard-fought loss against the Tar Heels was only Fleck's third season-opening loss. It was a frustrating effort, but North Carolina totaling five sacks on Max Brosmer was ultimately the difference. The Gophers weren't able to generate enough offense without Darius Taylor.

Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Marcus Major (24) runs as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jakeen Harris (2) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2023: vs. Nebraska, 13-10 W

Arguably, the most exciting season opener under Fleck came two years ago against Matt Rhule and Nebraska. A ridiculous touchdown catch from Daniel Jackson and a game-winning field goal from Dragan Kesich handed Rhule a loss in his first game coaching the Cornhuskers.

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers place kicker Dragan Kesich (99) makes a 47 yard field goal to win the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2022: vs. New Mexico State, 38-0 W

Former Gophers head coach Jerry Kill returned to Dinkytown three years ago with New Mexico State. Fleck handed Diego Pavia and the Aggies a 38-0 splattering. Mohamed Ibrahim had 21 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and New Mexico State Aggies head coach Jerry Kill shake hands after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2021: vs. Ohio State, 45-31 L

The first game with a full home stadium since 2019 came against C.J. Stroud and Ohio State. Minnesota held its own with the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes, but an injury to Ibrahim after 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns was too much to overcome.

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-Imagn Images / Harrison Barden-Imagn Images

2020: vs. Michigan, 49-24 L

ESPN's College GameDay was technically at Minnesota's 2020 season opener in front of zero fans. The most forgettable game on this list was the only one between two ranked teams. The 21st-ranked Gophers did not have enough for No. 17 Michigan and Joe Milton.

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes with the ball for a first down in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

2019: vs. South Dakota State, 28-21 W

It's often overlooked that Minnesota's magical 2019 season almost ended in the nonconference. Minnesota was tied with South Dakota State heading into the fourth quarter, and an Ibrahim touchdown and Tyler Johnson's two-point conversion gave them a 28-21 lead with 2:33 to go.

Aug 29, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) celebrates in after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

2018: vs. New Mexico State, 48-10 W

Zack Annexstad originally beat out Tanner Morgan for the Gophers' starting QB job in 2018. He threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to take down New Mexico State and the Aggies to kick off the season.

Aug 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) drops back for a pass in the first half against the New Mexico State Aggies at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

2017: vs. Buffalo, 17-7 W

Fleck's very first game on the Gophers' sideline came against this year's Week 1 opponent, Buffalo. It wasn't pretty nine years ago, but Minnesota leaned on six catches, 141 yards and a touchdown from Tyler Johnson to sneak past the Bulls.

Aug 31, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck jumps after Minnesota Golden Gophers block a punt in the first half against the Buffalo Bulls at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

