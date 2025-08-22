What is P.J. Fleck's record in season openers with the Gophers?
The Gophers' Thursday night season opener is one of the traditions the athletic department has going. It puts Minnesota's program in the national spotlight in the college football world. Nine years after P.J. Fleck began his U of M tenure against Buffalo, he will welcome the Bulls to Huntington Bank Stadium on August 28. Let's take a look back at the nine Week 1 games he has had with Minnesota.
2024: vs. North Carolina, 19-17 L
Last year's hard-fought loss against the Tar Heels was only Fleck's third season-opening loss. It was a frustrating effort, but North Carolina totaling five sacks on Max Brosmer was ultimately the difference. The Gophers weren't able to generate enough offense without Darius Taylor.
2023: vs. Nebraska, 13-10 W
Arguably, the most exciting season opener under Fleck came two years ago against Matt Rhule and Nebraska. A ridiculous touchdown catch from Daniel Jackson and a game-winning field goal from Dragan Kesich handed Rhule a loss in his first game coaching the Cornhuskers.
2022: vs. New Mexico State, 38-0 W
Former Gophers head coach Jerry Kill returned to Dinkytown three years ago with New Mexico State. Fleck handed Diego Pavia and the Aggies a 38-0 splattering. Mohamed Ibrahim had 21 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
2021: vs. Ohio State, 45-31 L
The first game with a full home stadium since 2019 came against C.J. Stroud and Ohio State. Minnesota held its own with the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes, but an injury to Ibrahim after 30 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns was too much to overcome.
2020: vs. Michigan, 49-24 L
ESPN's College GameDay was technically at Minnesota's 2020 season opener in front of zero fans. The most forgettable game on this list was the only one between two ranked teams. The 21st-ranked Gophers did not have enough for No. 17 Michigan and Joe Milton.
2019: vs. South Dakota State, 28-21 W
It's often overlooked that Minnesota's magical 2019 season almost ended in the nonconference. Minnesota was tied with South Dakota State heading into the fourth quarter, and an Ibrahim touchdown and Tyler Johnson's two-point conversion gave them a 28-21 lead with 2:33 to go.
2018: vs. New Mexico State, 48-10 W
Zack Annexstad originally beat out Tanner Morgan for the Gophers' starting QB job in 2018. He threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to take down New Mexico State and the Aggies to kick off the season.
2017: vs. Buffalo, 17-7 W
Fleck's very first game on the Gophers' sideline came against this year's Week 1 opponent, Buffalo. It wasn't pretty nine years ago, but Minnesota leaned on six catches, 141 yards and a touchdown from Tyler Johnson to sneak past the Bulls.