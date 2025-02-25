All Gophers

When and how to watch Minnesota Gophers stars in drills at the NFL Combine

NFL Network will have live coverage of the on-field workouts Thursday-Sunday.

Joe Nelson

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West quarterback Max Brosmer of Minnesota (16) passes the ball against the East during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West quarterback Max Brosmer of Minnesota (16) passes the ball against the East during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

While linebacker Cody Lindenberg reportedly won't participate in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, a handful of now-former Minnesota Gophers are expected to be actively involved in Indianapolis.

In addition to Lindenberg, Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, edge rusher Jah Joyner and cornerback Justin Walley will be in Indy.

Players are spending Monday-Wednesday going through medical exams, registration, oritentation and team interviews. The only workouts before Thursday will be kickers getting on the field for work on Wednesday.

Workouts begin in earnest Thursday and last through Monday. Here's when Gophers players will be participating.

Jah Joyner — Thursday, Friday

Jah Joyne
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team defensive lineman Jah Joyner of Minnesota (17) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Joyner will join the defensive linemen and linebacers on the turf at Lucas Oil Field for workouts on Thursday. Players will also be measured, with their height, weight, hand size and wingspan all becoming public information thereafter. Bench press is on Friday.

Justin Walley — Friday, Saturday

Justin Walle
Dec 29, 2022; Bronx, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Sam Warren (83) can not catch a pass as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Justin Walley (5) defends during the second half of the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks and tight ends are grouped together this year and they will spend Tuesday-Thursday running through team interviews and all the paperwork and medical exams before taking the field for drills on Friday. Bench press is on Saturday.

Daniel Jackson, Max Brosmer — Saturday, Sunday

Max Brosmer and Daniel Jackso
Aug 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) hands the ball off to wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks and wide receivers workouts are together on the weekend. On-field workouts, including the passing and receiver drills, will happen Saturday. Bench press follows on Sunday.

Aireontae Ersery — Sunday, Monday

Aireontae Erser
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The big boys on the offensive line take the field Sunday for on-field workouts, with bench press scheduled for Monday. Ersery has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL draft and a strong performance in Indy could go a long in way improving his chances.

More Gophers content

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Football