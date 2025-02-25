When and how to watch Minnesota Gophers stars in drills at the NFL Combine
While linebacker Cody Lindenberg reportedly won't participate in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, a handful of now-former Minnesota Gophers are expected to be actively involved in Indianapolis.
In addition to Lindenberg, Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, edge rusher Jah Joyner and cornerback Justin Walley will be in Indy.
Players are spending Monday-Wednesday going through medical exams, registration, oritentation and team interviews. The only workouts before Thursday will be kickers getting on the field for work on Wednesday.
Workouts begin in earnest Thursday and last through Monday. Here's when Gophers players will be participating.
Jah Joyner — Thursday, Friday
Joyner will join the defensive linemen and linebacers on the turf at Lucas Oil Field for workouts on Thursday. Players will also be measured, with their height, weight, hand size and wingspan all becoming public information thereafter. Bench press is on Friday.
Justin Walley — Friday, Saturday
Cornerbacks and tight ends are grouped together this year and they will spend Tuesday-Thursday running through team interviews and all the paperwork and medical exams before taking the field for drills on Friday. Bench press is on Saturday.
Daniel Jackson, Max Brosmer — Saturday, Sunday
Quarterbacks and wide receivers workouts are together on the weekend. On-field workouts, including the passing and receiver drills, will happen Saturday. Bench press follows on Sunday.
Aireontae Ersery — Sunday, Monday
The big boys on the offensive line take the field Sunday for on-field workouts, with bench press scheduled for Monday. Ersery has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL draft and a strong performance in Indy could go a long in way improving his chances.