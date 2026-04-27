Position Battles Emerge in Gophers' Post-Spring Offensive Depth Chart

The Gophers wrapped up their spring period with their 2026 Maroon-Gold spring game on Saturday. It's a perfect time to take a closer look at a potential depth chart heading into the summer, so let's break down where things stand from a two-deep perspective.

Quarterback

Stater: Drake Lindsey

Backup: Max Shikenjanski

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Shikenjanski (6) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lindsey heads into year two as Minnesota's starting quarterback, and it appears that Shikenjanski will back him up again. Minnesota added Liberty transfer Michael Merdinger in the offseason, but Shikenjanski impressed in the spring game. He finished 20 of 26 for 181 yards for one touchdown, proving that QB2 is clearly his job to lose.

Running back

Bell-cow: Darius Taylor

RB2: Grant Washington/Xavier Ford/Ryan Estrada

Change-of-pace/3rd-down: A.J. Turner/TJ Thomas Jr.

Minnesota Goloden Gophers Darius Taylor speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor returns as Minnesota's bell-cow running back for his senior season, but there are still plenty of questions behind him. The Gophers retained Turner, who was a highly-touted transfer last year before suffering a season-ending injury. He was still recovering from that injury this spring, which gave us an extended look at Ford, Thomas and many of the other Minnesota running backs.

Taylor did not play in the spring game, and Ford was the most productive running back with six carries for 18 yards and three receptions for 22 more. Washington had 126 yards against Northwestern State last season, so he could factor in his second year with the program. Estrada is one of the most highly-touted incoming freshmen running backs in program history, but he still won't join the program until this summer.

Turner has had more than 10 carries in a single game only five times in his college career. If Taylor goes down with an injury, I have doubts that Turner would assume the RB1 role. The pecking order behind Taylor is something that could be very fluid heading into the summer, and Ford is a player who has proven that he will factor into the equation.

Wide receiver

WR1: Javon Tracy

WR2: Jalen Smith

WR3: Noah Jennings

Depth: Perry Thompson/Hayden Moore/Zion Steptoe

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy (11) runs in for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Tracy and Smith have looked like the returning veteran receivers they were supposed to be in the spring. We could see one, if not both, players break out into legit No. 1 options this fall. Jennings has been the most impressive of Minnesota's three transfer portal additions, and I expected him to have a significant role. All three of Tracy, Smith and Jennings are versatile, and I could see them rotating between X, Y and slot positions throughout the season.

Thompson will have to earn his targets, as Minnesota had only three receivers with more than seven receptions last season. Moore has been a breakout star this spring as a true freshman, and it seems like he has a strong chance of seeing the field in 2026. It should be an improved position group this fall.

Tight end

TE1: Kaden Helms

TE2: Pierce Walsh

Backup: Julian Johnson/Jacob Simpson

Wildcard: Roman Voss

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Pierce Walsh (19) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Minnesota added Helms as a transfer from Oklahoma in the offseason. He has battled injuries throughout his career, but he should be the top option at tight end if he stays healthy. Walsh returns as the most experienced option, followed by Johnson and Simpson, who have showed promise. Voss won't join the program until this summer, but he remains a wildcard in the equation as a highly touted true freshman.

Offensive line

LT: Nathan Roy

LG: Greg Johnson

C: Ashton Beers

RG: Tony Nelson

RT: Bennett Warren

Swing: Jaden Ball

Backup(s): Brett Carroll/Daniel Shipp

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Ashton Beers (78) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson dealt with some injuries this spring, but he's expected to be ready to start along the interior this fall. Roy, Beers and Nelson all look to be locks as potential starters as well. Warren appears to still be the favorite to start at right tackle after transferring in from Tennessee this spring, but Shipp is making a push to earn some snaps. Ultimately, it should be an improved group up front.