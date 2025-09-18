Why Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is performing at the Gophers halftime show
The halftime show during the Oct. 11 Big Ten showdown between the Minnesota Gophers and Purdue Boilermakers will feature Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.
No, not the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Just Smith, who will join the University of Minnesota marching band for the halftime performance on the field at Huntington Bank Stadium. Why would one of the most famous drummers in the history of mankind be part of a college marching band halftime show?
Smith is a Minnesota native whose parents are University of Minnesota alumni. His parents, Curtis and Joan Smith, were recently honored with the creation of the Curtis & Joan Smith Scholarship, which supports students at the University of Minnesota's School of Music.
"The University of Minnesota gave my parents the foundation to build a life and support our family, which allowed me to pursue my musical dream," Chad Smith said about the scholarship.
"To launch our foundation's first-ever scholarship at my parents' alma mater is a huge honor. By connecting the dots between the incredible work of community music schools across Minnesota and the world-class programs at the U, we can create real opportunities for the next generation."
Smith was born in St. Paul, but he spent most of his youth in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He is a known sports fan, with his favorite teams being the Detroit Red Wings, Michigan Wolverines, Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams.