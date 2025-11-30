QB with offers from Ohio State and other top programs commits to Gophers
Brady Palmer, a quarterback from San Diego, Cali., committed to the Gophers on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-3 quarterback from Cathedral Catholic High School had been committed to California for about seven months before deciding to reopen his recruitment after the Golden Bears fired head coach Justin Wilcox earlier in November.
Palmer committed to Minnesota while he was on campus and in attendance at the Gophers' 17-7 victory in the snow over rival Wisconsin on Saturday.
Palmer completed 73.3% of his passes this season for 1,777 yards, 21 touchdowns, and three interceptions, according to MaxPreps. The San Diego native was a starter for two seasons at St. Augustine before transferring to Cathedral Catholic for his last two years at the prep level.
The latest 247Sports Composite ranks Palmer No. 1,255 in the national class of 2026. He's a three-star prospect and the No. 65 quarterback in the country, and the No. 99 player in California.
The Gophers originally offered Palmer a scholarship on May 25, 2024. He also held offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Washington, Michigan State, Arizona State, and Arizona, among many others.
With the early national signing period coming Dec. 4-6, Palmer could put pen to paper and formalize his commitment within the week. So too could 30 other recruits who have committed to Minnesota, including Owen Lansu, a three-star quarterback from Illinois who pledged to the Gophers back in July.