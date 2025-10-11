4 takeaways from Minnesota's series against Boston College
Minnesota went 0-1-1 this weekend in a marquee nonconference series against No. 11 Boston College, but there was still plenty to like. Here are five takeaways from their performance against the Eagles.
Nathan Airey looked phenomenal
Airey picked up a win in Minnesota's season-opener last week against Michigan Tech, but the Gophers opted to deploy Michigan State transfer Luca Di Pasquo on Saturday night, which resulted in a 5-3 loss. Airey started both games against the Eagles, and it looks like the No. 1 goaltending job should be his for the rest of the season. He made 60 total saves on the weekend, and it's a big reason why the Gophers were able to stay within striking distance on Friday night.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Shootout streak snapped
The Gophers' shootout win on Friday night will not help their record more than a tie, but it will help their confidence. Minnesota hadn't even converted a shootout attempt since 2020, and the shootout win over Boston College was their first in front of a home crowd since Dec. 30, 2007, against Air Force.
LJ Mooney and Javon Moore continue to impress
Mooney and Moore both heard their names called in this year's NHL Draft, and 2025-26 is their first season at the NCAA level. Moore found the back of the net for the first time in his career on Friday night, and Mooney has two assists and one goal through four games. Both players highlight a freshman class that looks impressive so far.
Upsets across the country
A 1-2-1 start to the season isn't ideal for Minnesota, but the first full week of college hockey showed that many of the country's top teams are not finished products. No. 1 Western Michigan, No. 2 Michigan State, No. 4 Penn State and No. 8 Quinnipiac all picked up losses to unranked teams at home. Losses to Boston College and Michigan Tech are no reason for the Gophers to sound the alarms.
The Gophers will face their first road test of the season next weekend against rival North Dakota. Puck drop is schedueld for 7 p.m. CT on Friday and 6 p.m. CT on Saturday. Both games will be broadcast locally on FOX9+.