Abbey Murphy Becomes Gophers' All-Time Leading Goalscorer

Gophers women's hockey star Abbey Murphy etched her name into the history books on Saturday, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in program history. She scored her 140th and 141st goals in a win over St. Cloud State in game two of their WCHA playoff series.

With goal No. 140, a slapshot early in the second period, Murphy passed current Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall, who scored 139 goals for the Gophers from 1997-2001. Murphy has played in five seasons for Minnesota, whereas Muzerall only played in four.

Murphy went on to add an empty-net goal to seal the Gophers' victory over the Huskies. Tereza Plosova and Chloe Primerano also scored for Minnesota in a 4-1 win that forced a decisive Game 3 on Sunday. The winner will advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff in St. Paul, which begins on March 5.

This win was the first for the Gophers (25-10-1) in more than three weeks, snapping a tough 0-5-1 skid that included three consecutive overtime losses. They'll look to extend their season on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. CT).

Murphy has scored a career-high 38 goals this season, which ranks sixth in program history for a single season. She scored 33 goals in each of the last two seasons before this one, 29 as a sophomore, and 8 goals in 20 games as a freshman in 2020-21. She redshirted the 2021-22 season while training with the United States Women's National Team.

With 258 career points, Murphy trails only Hannah Brandt (286 from 2012-16) on the program leaderboard.

Murphy recently won gold with the United States at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. She scored two goals and added five assists for the U.S. in seven games. Once her career at Minnesota ends, Murphy is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2026 PWHL Draft.