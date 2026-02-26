Gophers Men's Hockey Was a Major Revenue Generator in 2025, Report Shows

Gophers men's hockey is currently experiencing one of its worst seasons in modern program history, but it's still a huge asset for the University of Minnesota's athletic department. According to a recent article from The Athletic's Scott Dochterman, it was the only non-football or men's basketball program in the Big Ten that generated a profit in 2025.

Inside the Big Ten’s financial documents in its first year as an 18-team league.



Ohio State’s revenue soared after CFP title. (Michigan, too)



Major concerns at Maryland, UCLA, Rutgers.



Growing disparity in FB ticket revenue.



1 non-FB/MBB made money.https://t.co/PuqkJCVTFv — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) February 26, 2026

"Outside of football and men’s basketball, Minnesota men’s ice hockey was the only program to make a profit during the 2025 fiscal year, clearing about $2.75 million. Gophers hockey reported $9.72 million in revenue, including $3.92 million in ticket sales. That was not only the highest outside of the big two sports, but it also topped gate revenue for five Big Ten public schools’ men’s basketball programs," he wrote.

Anyone familiar with sports in the state of Minnesota is aware of why it's called the state of hockey. The Gophers moved into 3M Arena at Mariucci in 1993, and they've struggled to get consistent attendance in the 10,000-seat barn. That has improved in recent years with five consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Bob Motzko.

Dochterman points out that other top programs like Nebraska volleyball, Iowa women's basketball and Penn State wrestling did not clear the mark of generating profit in 2025. Media rights is a huge money maker, and Gophers men's hockey is often broadcast locally on FOX9, along with games routinely on the Big Ten Network, nationally. So, where did all the money come from last year?

"Sponsorships/royalties exceeded $3 million, more than all but football. Parking/concessions brought in more than $1.26 million, which roughly equaled every other sport (not football) combined plus $1 million in contributions," Dochterman responded to a post on X.

The Gophers are currently 10-19-2 this season, and their ticket sales have likely taken a significant dip. Ultimately, this story shows that fans will show up in truckloads when the program is at its best. Mark Coyle's last three major hires with Dawn Plitzuweit for women's basketball, Ty McDevitt for baseball and Niko Medved for men's basketball have shown encouraging signs. The athletic department will need to decide if Motzko is still the man to lead men's hockey at 64 years old.

The Gophers have one of the most historic men's hockey programs in the sport, which is located in the most hockey-rich state in the country. Generating profit shouldn't come as a surprise.