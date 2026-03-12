Bob Motzko’s Gophers Trending in Wrong Direction Since 2023 Heartbreak

Gophers men's hockey lost to Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night, officially ending one of the worst seasons in program history. At 11-22-3, they matched their most losses since the 1997-98 season, and they will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season. It will be a pivotal offseason in Dinkytown.

Bob Motzko's future

After a historically bad season at a blue-blood program like Minnesota, the head coach will always face criticism. Motzko missed the NCAA Tournament in his first season with the Gophers in 2018-19, and then COVID ended the 2019-20 season early. He proceeded to make five straight tournaments with two Frozen Four appearances and a national runner-up in 2023.

He has proven himself as one of the top head coaches in the sport, but his team's finish has gotten worse every year since that 2023 disappointment. A regional final in 2024 was followed by a first-round exit in 2025, and now missing the NCAA Tournament altogether in 2026.

At 65 years old, it's fair to question if the sport of college hockey has passed Motzko. The introduction of new transfer portal rules, player compensation and influx of Canadian Hockey League (CHL) talent has completely changed the game since his tenure began. Minnesota needs to decide if he's still the right man to lead the program into a new era of college athletics.

Roster questions

Minnesota lost its top five scorers from last year's team, with Jimmy Snuggerud, Connor Kurth, Matthew Wood, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel all currently pursuing professional opportunities. That lowered expectations heading into 2025-26, but nobody expected that it would be this bad.

Veterans Luke Mittelstadt and Brody Lamb are out of eligibility, but Brodie Ziemer, LJ Mooney and Javon Moore all have the option to return. Goaltender Luca Di Pasquo could also give them an intriguing core of returning players next season.

A coaching change could obviously have a significant impact on those decisions, along with incoming players like Wyatt and Brooks Cullen. If Motzko does return, he will have a substantially more talented roster next season.

Has Motzko built up enough goodwill for the administration to overlook a historically bad season? That's the biggest question Minnesota will need to answer this offseason. There's reason to think next year could be better, but they might have the same question with an aging head coach. Ultimately, it feels like one of the most significant offseasons in Dinkytown in quite a while.