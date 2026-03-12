Gophers' Season Ends at Penn State, Pivotal Offseason Ahead for Bob Motzko

A nightmare season for Gophers men's hockey is officially over after losing 6-2 at Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night. Their season ends with an 11-22-3 record, which matches the program's most losses since the 1997-98 season.

Loss to Penn State

The Nittany Lions were -220 betting favorites for Wednesday night's game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and they played like it. Charlie Cerrato struck first, giving Penn State a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the game. The coach's son, Mac Madowsky, added one more before the end of the period. Minnesota was in an early 2-0 hole.

Penn State continued to pour it on with two more goals in the second period before freshman Javon Moore put Minnesota on the board with his eighth goal of the season. The Gophers trailed 4-1 heading into the second intermission.

The Nittany Lions added one more goal before Gophers freshman Jacob Rombach scored the first goal of his college career. It was never really competitive as Penn State outshot Minnesota 40-29 en route to a 6-2 win after a final empty netter.

It marks the second straight year that Minnesota has been eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament. It last won the Big Ten tournament in 2021; they lost in the final in 2022 and 2023 before losing in the semifinals in 2024.

Bob Motzko's future

The head coach is naturally criticized after a team has one of its worst seasons in program history. This season was Motzko's eighth at the Gophers head coach, and they've been trending in the wrong direction since losing in the NCAA Championship game in 2023. This season will be their first not in the NCAA Tournament since his very first with the program, excluding the 2020-COVID campaign.

Motzko has built up plenty of goodwill, but he now faces serious pressure after a historically bad season. After deciding not to add any players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) last offseason, there was a lot of criticism of their team-building strategy. They've already changed their tune with that idea, adding a commitment from Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys on Wednesday.

Their incoming recruits give them potential for a significant improved roster next season. Is that enough to overlook a declining 64 year old head coach? That is a question Mark Coyle and the rest of Minnesota's administration will have to decide. It will be a fascinating offseason in Dinkytown.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.