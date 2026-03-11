Gopher Hockey Lands Commitment from Colorado Avalanche Prospect

Gophers men's hockey landed a verbal commitment from Ontario Hockey League (OHL) forward Christian Humphreys on Wednesday afternoon.

"I’m thrilled and incredibly grateful to announce my commitment to continue my hockey career and education at the University of Minnesota. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me along the way. I’m beyond excited for what’s next," he posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Listed at 5-foot-11, Humphreys was selected in the 215th-overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL draft by the Colorado Avalanche after spending two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP).

Humphreys was originally set to play college hockey at Michigan State, but flipped his commitment to Michigan. He played 10 games during the 2024-25 season in Ann Arbor before signing a scholarship and development agreement with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. He played 28 games in Canada that season, totaling 33 points (11 goals and 22 assists) in 28 games.

The Pittsburgh, Pensylvannia native has taken his game to another level in 2025-26 with 81 points (26 goals and 55 assists) in 59 games with the Rangers. It seems likely that he will now intend to join the Gophers program for the 2026-27 season.

The 2025-26 regular season was one of the most disappointing in the history of Gophers men's hockey. They finished with an 11-21-3 record, whis is their most losses since the 1997-98 season. Longtime head coach Bob Motzko is 64 years old, so they historically poor season has raised questions about his future.

No matter who's coaching the Gophers next season, they're set to welcome an intriguing group of players. Humphreys joins the program alongside players like Wyatt, and Brooks Cullen, and Jacob Kvasnicka, Mace'o Phillips and potentially more. Minnesota will likely have a much more talented roster next season, and Humphreys could be in the middle of that.