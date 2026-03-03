Triple-Crown Minnesota Wide Receiver Commits to Gophers

Moorhead, Minnesota, wide receiver David Mack officially announced his verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, giving the Gophers another significant in-state addition to their 2027 recruiting class.

"I’m HO️ME‼ All the Glory goes to God!! After a great visit and conversation with [Coach Fleck], I’m extremely Blessed and Proud to say I am COMMITTING to the University of Minnesota‼ #ATGTG Thank you, Mom, Dad, teammates, and coaches for helping reach this point RTB SKI-U-〽️AH," he posted on X

BREAKING: 2027 (Moorhead, MN) WR David Mack (@david1mack) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot, 170lbs, he led Minnesota with 121 catches for 1,607 yards and 26 TDs in 13 games as a junior. Another HUGE in-state pickup. https://t.co/jrpGfJ49Ts pic.twitter.com/LFDjitZw5y — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 3, 2026

Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Mack has had a standout career at Moorhead High School. He claimed the state's 'Triple Crown' as a junior, leading Minnesota in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with 121 catches for 1,607 yards and 26 TDs in 13 games.

He held notable top offers from Kansas, Colorado State and South Dakota State, along with notable interest from Wisconsin and Ohio State. He's currently unranked on the major recruiting sites, but when those lists update, he will presumably be the No. 1 wide receiver in the state of Minnesota.

Mack's Moorhead teammate Taye Reich committed to the Gophers last week, and his QB Jett Feeney has a budding mutual interest with the University of Minnesota. Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane is also committed to the program, giving Minnesota three of the top players in the state.

There are a lot of dominoes to fall between now and early national signing day in December, but P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff have gotten off to a great start on the 2027 recruiting trail.

Current 2027 commits (5 players)