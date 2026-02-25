Gophers' Bob Motzko Faces Challenging to End 2025-26 Season

Gophers men's hockey plays their final road series of the 2025-26 season this week against No. 2 Michigan. Things won't get any easier next weekend with No. 1 Michigan State coming to the Twin Cities. Head coach Bob Motzko and his staff have a huge challenge ahead of themselves to find any momentum at the end of the season.

Minnesota has objectively had one of the most disappointing seasons in its storied program's history this year. With a 10-19-2 overall record and a 6-13-1 mark in conference play, their lofty preseason expectations feel like a distant memory.

The Gophers haven't won a game since Jan. 31, and they currently sit at sixth place in the Big Ten standings. If the season ended today, they would face three-seed Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, and that game would be played in Happy Valley. With two weeks left in the regular season, that is far and away their most likely first-round matchup. Minnesota was 1-3 against the Nittany Lions in the regular season, with the lone win coming at home.

Minnesota's chances of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament rely on its chances of a miracle run in the Big Ten tournament to claim the conference's automatic bid. That means the NCAA Tournament will likely not include the Gophers for the first time since 2018-19.

Motzko had led Minnesota to five-straight tournament appearances since that season, two of which got all the way to the Frozen Four. He undoubtedly has the resume of a great college hockey coach. Is it good enough to survive a potential 10-24-2 record at Minnesota?

The Gophers are going to be heavy underdogs in the final four regular-season games, along with whoever they play in the conference tournament. Is Minnesota's mind already made up on Motzko's future? That is likely an answer that only Mark Coyle and the rest of the athletic department know for sure. Ultimately, a 0-5 end to the season would be a huge stain on an already disappointing season.

At 65 years old, retirement is always a possibility for Motzko as well. The Gophers have a highly-touted incoming recruiting class for next season, but it's clear they would still need to make some roster upgrades in order to contend in the Big Ten next season. The sport looks much different than it did when Motzko began his Gophers tenure. However the season ends, Minnesota has a tough road to finishing the 2025-26 campaign with any substantial momentum.