Gophers drop in polls after 1-2-1 start to the season
After a 1-2-1 start to the season, the Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team has dropped to No. 14 in this week's USA Hockey poll, down two spots from last week's position at No. 12.
The Gophers split with unranked Michigan Tech to begin the season, and followed up last Thursday and Friday by falling 3-1 to Boston College and then skating to a 2-2 tie against the Golden Eagles. Boston College moved up to No. 9 from No. 10 in the poll.
It sets the stage for a big weekend in Grand Forks as Minnesota renews its rivalry with North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are ranked No. 8 in the USA Hockey poll after sweeping St. Thomas. UND traveled down Interstate 94 and stomped the Tommies in St. Paul by a combined score of 11-4.
Minnesota also drops in the USCHO poll
The Gophers fell from No. 12 to No. 13 in the USCHO.com poll that was released Monday.
The only other team from Minnesota in either poll is Minnesota State. The Mavericks just barely cracked both polls, coming in at No. 19 in the USA Hockey rankings and No. 20 in the USCHO poll.
Minnesota-Duluth, St. Thomas, and St. Cloud State all received votes in both polls but missed out on the top 20.
Motzko still encouraged
"I give our guys credit; they did not get frustrated or get negative, they buckled down and did it the old-fashioned way today and it was great to see," Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said after Friday's 2-2 tie. "I liked how we were competing the entire game. We established an energy level on our forecheck that has to happen, and we had a lot of great chances."