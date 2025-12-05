Top roster needs for Gophers football in the transfer portal

This year's college football transfer portal doesn't officially open until January 2, but that's just for official visits and players signing with programs. We've already seen hundreds of players announce their intentions to enter their names across the country, and recruiting is already going on behind the scenes.

Minnesota had a successful early national signing period, signing 31 high school players. There are still plenty of areas to improve its 2026 roster. Here are five areas of need heading into transfer portal season.

Interior defensive line

There is no position the Gophers need to attack harder in the transfer market than the interior defensive line. With the presumed departure of Deven Eastern, Jalen Logan-Redding, Rushawn Lawrence and Nate Becker, their top returning players at the position include redshirt freshmen Jaylin Hicks and Riley Sunram, who played 80 and 44 defensive snaps, respectively, in the regular season.

Former Purdue transfer Mo Omonode missed the entire season with a back injury, and he was not honored during senior day, so he's a player to monitor. You can also add redshirt sophomore Theorin Randle, and incoming true freshman Howie Johnson as players on the outside looking in. Ultimately, there's zero surefire production coming back, and it would be a dangerous game for Minnesota to play if it doesn't add at least a few veteran options to the position.

Wide receiver

Le'Meke Brockington led Minnesota with 484 yards this regular season. The only season worse under P.J. Fleck came in 2020 when Rashod Bateman had a team-high 472 yards, and he played in five games that year. Javon Tracy was second this year with 439 yards, Jalen Smith was third with 355 yards, and they both can return for another season.

If the Gophers want Drake Lindsey to take another step in his development next season, they need to upgrade the wide receiver room. Malachi Coleman sowed a couple of flashes down the end of the season, while Tracy and Smith could make improvements themselves, but they could use another proven veteran.

Defensive end

Minnesota is expected to return two proven options at the edge position. Jaxon Howard was the No. 2 option in 2025 with 392 regular-season snaps, and Karter Menz had 324. They both showed reason to believe they could take another leap in 2026, but there is almost nothing behind them.

With the presumed departure of Anthony Smith to the NFL, there are 610 snaps to replace. Longtime veteran Lucas Finnessey even added 107 snaps. The Gophers have consistently rotated three players at defensive end under Fleck, with a fourth seeing a bit of meaningful work. Adam Kissayi is a player currently on the roster who could see an expanded role, but he has only played 33 defensive snaps in his career. Ex-Illinois State transfer Steven Curtis didn't see the field in 2026, and four-star freshman Aaden Aytch is a potential option, but they could use another proven veteran.

Offensive line

If all goes well, Minnesota could have its starting left tackle, Nathan Roy, left guard, Greg Johnson and center, Ashton Beers, all back for another season. Tony Nelson made his second career start at right guard against Wisconsin, and he could fill that role in 2026. That leaves the right tackle position wide open.

Ex-Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai was never able to crack the lineup, while Jaden Ball and Brett Carroll return as potential reserve options along the interior. It's currently a much better outlook than their offensive line was at this point last year, but they could use one more proven veteran.

Cornerback

Much like the offensive line, Minnesota has a much better outlook at the cornerback position than it did this time last year. Their top two players at the position, John Nestor and Za'Quan Bryan, could return for another season. But secondary utility players Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan are out of eligibility. That leaves more than 700 snaps to replace.

The Gophers like some of their young players, like Mike Gerald, Naiim Parrish, Zack Harden and Garrison Monroe, but NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden didn't pan out as they'd hoped, with only 21 defensive snaps. They probably need at least one, if not two, proven veterans in the secondary.

