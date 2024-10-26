Gophers hammer St. Thomas with 7 goals in Mariucci home opener
The No. 5 Golden Gophers men's hockey team obliterated the St. Thomas Tommies 7-1 in college hockey on Friday night in Minnesota's home opener at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
The Tommies, who are a developing crosstown rival from St. Paul, scored the first goal of the night before Minnesota turned up the volume and netted the final seven goals. The Gophers scored three times in the first period, once in the second and three more in the third.
Sam Rinzel led the Gophers with two goals while Minnesota got one each from Ryan Chesley, August Falloon, Connor Kurth, Matthew Wood and Brody Lamb.
"The right guys got the puck tonight and made plays," Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. "We had some big-time goals out there, but a lot of the game was 50/50. The coach in me thinks that much more of the game was tight, especially the second period was hard ice. Some of our big boys made some great plays tonight and stretched that game."
The pressure will be turned up a notch Saturday when the Gophers and Tommies play again at 8 p.m. CT. This time, however, the game will be played in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center.