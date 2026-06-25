Gophers Hockey Lands Commitment From Edina Star Freddie Schneider

Gophers men's hockey landed a significant verbal commitment on Thursday. Edina, Minnesota native Freddie Schneider officially chose the Gophers, which gives new head coach Brett Larson another exciting prospect in their system.

🚨🚨CO〽️〽️ITTED🚨🚨



FREDDIE SCHNEIDER IS STAYING...

HO〽️E!!!



‘09 born playmaking Forward that hails from Edina🐝 had a productive ‘25-26 season with the 🇺🇸 NTDP U17’s ~ registering 24 points in 43 GP.



2027 NHL Draft eligible (Early projected Rds 2/3)#FutureGopher〽️ pic.twitter.com/okBLfAMEWa — The Future of Pride On Ice (@FutureGophers) June 25, 2026

Standing at 5-foot-11, 163 pounds, Schneider is a dynamic forward who just finished up his first season with the USNTDP (USA Hockey National Team Development Program) in 2025-26. He had a productive campaign with 24 points (10 goals and 14 assists) in 43 games.

Schneider had 44 points (14 goals and 30 assists) in his final season at Edina High School in 2024-25. He was born in 2009, and he'll turn 18 years old this winter. He will be eligible for next year's NHL Draft, and current projections have him slotted around the second or third round.

There was a story from the Minnesota Star Tribune last October that said Schneider was deciding between Minnesota, Michigan and St. Thomas for college. The Gophers now have a new head coach, but Larson crossed the finish line with a big-time Minnesota-born prospect.

If everything goes to plan, Schneider will likely make the NCAA jump and join the Gophers for the 2027-28 campaign. Larson had a productive offseason building Minnesota's 2026-27 roster, and they were reportedly in the mix to land super prospect Landon DuPont before he officially signed with Michigan. Schneider now gives them a big-time prospect, as they look to build their pipeline for future rosters.