Gophers reportedly among 'top three schools' for Edina High School star

Enjoyed chatting with several of MN's top young prospects on early recruiting process and rules. Ashlee and Mya Wilson @hmgirlshoops, Jayden Bates @FootballEPHS, Mesa Jameson @Eagan_Athletics, Ichima Idoko @DeLaSalleMBB, Freddie Schneider and Nolan Fitzhenry of @USAHockeyNTDP https://t.co/bqxzCcS467