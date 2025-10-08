Gophers reportedly among 'top three schools' for Edina High School star
Gophers men's hockey had a huge summer on the recruiting trail with commitments from eight different prep players. They could have another in-state standout committing soon.
Freddie Schneider had 44 points with 14 goals and 30 assists at Edina High School last season, en route to leading the Hornets to the state semifinals. He told the Minnesota Star Tribune's Marcus Fuller earlier this month that he has taken visits to Minnesota, Michigan and St. Thomas, which are currently his top three schools.
Currently listed at 5-foot-9, Schneider is viewed as one of the top prep players from the state of Minnesota. The 2009-born forward is currently playing for the U.S. National U17 Team, and he has one point in seven games so far this season.
The Gophers have already landed commitments from three 2009-born prospects. Ben Geiger, Gunnar Conboy and Broden McArthur all verbally committed this summer. Schneider could join Geiger (Northfield) and Conboy (Lakeville) as the third in-state player, which would be a big statement for Minnesota in the cycle.
Schneider told Fuller that he intends to take his recruitment slow, so it could be a while before we see him make a college decision. If he continues to develop at this level, there will only be more suitors before he makes the jump to the NCAA. Interestingly, a program like St. Thomas is already in the mix for a player of his caliber, despite just now entering its first season of Division I postseason eligibility.
There was a lot of criticism about Bob Motzko and the Gophers coaching staff's recruiting prowess this time last year. Being in the mix for a player of Schneider's caliber is another great sign after a great summer recruiting for Minnesota.