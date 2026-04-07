Gophers Hockey Rumblings: Commit Reopens Recruitment? Coaching Staff Questions

It has been two weeks since Minnesota officially hired Brett Larson as its new head coach of men's hockey. News about his first coaching staff, roster construction and the transfer portal has been relatively quiet, but that could be heating up soon as we look ahead to Frozen Four week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coaching staff

There have been rumors and rumblings about Larson's first coaching staff since the moment he was hired, but nothing has been officially announced. It sounds like Ben Gordon, Paul Martin and Brennan Poderzay will likely be retained from the previous staff. St. Thomas assistant Cory Laylin and Moorhead High School assistant Matt Cullen continue to be mentioned as potential additions.

Larson mentioned a desire to add a GM-type role. Adding someone like Cullen to that position makes a lot of sense, given his connections to the area, and two of his sons are currently committed to the program. Everything indicates an announcement about the official coaching staff could be coming any day.

NCAAM



Nothing official yet, but hearing from multiple sources that the new Gopher coaching staff "pending background checks" will be announced soon:



-Ben Gordon

-Cory Laylin

-Paul Martin (full-time)

-Brennan Poderzay (goalie)

-Matt Cullen (part-time/player dev) pic.twitter.com/kxxQESiCDO — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) April 3, 2026

Matthew Grimes reopens recruitment?

Grimes has been committed to the Gophers since 2023, but a post on X from popular Minnesota hockey new account @FutureGophers suggests that he's likely reopening his recruitment. Listed at 6-foot-1, the lefty defenseman has been playing with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League (USHL) since 2023-24.

There's always expected roster movement with any coaching change. Grimes could make the jump to college hockey in 2026-27, and he's the first Gophers commit to change his mind since Larson was hired.

NEWS!



Matthew Grimes has removed commitment post and no longer has Gopher Hockey in his bio, which suggests he has reopened his recruitment.



Been fun to monitor his progress over the years, but expect more of this with the new staff. Best wishes to Matthew in his hockey career! pic.twitter.com/dIA21S150Q — The Future of Pride On Ice (@FutureGophers) April 7, 2026

Penn State forward J.J. Wiebusch enters transfer portal

Penn State's J.J. Wiebusch to enter transfer portal, per source



Undrafted winger put up 16-20-36 in 37 games — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) April 6, 2026

Wiebusch is a native of Verona, Wisconsin, and he had an impressive two-year start to his college career. He had 36 points (16 goals and 20 assists) in 37 games for Penn State in 2025-26. With so much production expected to leave, his entry into the transfer portal came as a bit of a surprise. There have been a few other entries so far, but Wiebusch's decision to look for a new program is probably the most significant so far.

When does the transfer portal officially open?

Much like basketball and football, the transfer portal is seemingly never closed. But things don't officially open, according to the NCAA, until April 13 for non-graduate transfers. A coaching change gives the ability for players like goaltender Nathan Airey to enter. The Frozen Four taking place this weekend in Las Vegas could be delaying some news. The offseason officially begins for every Division I team next week, so that's probably when we start hearing more news.