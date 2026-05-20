Gophers Hockey Reportedly Adds Alaska Anchorage to 2026 Nonconference Schedule

Gophers men's hockey will welcome Alaska Anchorage to 3M Arena at Mariucci in November, according to a report from Gopher Puck Live (GPL) on Monday. It unofficially wraps up Minnesota's nonconference slate with five series.

Interesting... All of Minnesota's 2026/27 season non-conference games are against former members of the WCHA.



10/2 & 10/3 @ Michigan Tech

10/16 & 10/17 @ Minnesota Duluth

10/22 & 10/23 North Dakota

11/13 & 11/14 Alaska Anchorage

11/27 & 11/28 Minnesota State (home & home) https://t.co/s7MJYwRl6w — Gopher Puck Live 〽️ (@GopherPuckLive) May 19, 2026

Minnesota has yet to release its nonconference schedule, but other programs across the country are beginning to do so. The home opener on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 against North Dakota is confirmed on both sides. Series at Michigan Tech, Minnesota Duluth and a home-and-home against Minnesota State have been announced by all three of those programs. The series against Alaska Anchorage has just been reported by GPL.

Unofficial 2026 nonconference schedule

10/2 & 10/3 @ Michigan Tech

10/16 & 10/17 @ Minnesota Duluth

10/22 & 10/23 North Dakota

11/13 & 11/14 Alaska Anchorage

11/27 & 11/28 Minnesota State (home & home)

Minnesota had five nonconference series last season, followed by a standalone neutral-site game against Denver on Thanksgiving weekend. There have currently been no signs of playing a similar game this season. Big Ten play has historically started in late October or early November, and the Gophers' schedule is currently empty on Halloween weekend and the first week of November.

The Gophers already faced a challenging nonconference slate at Michigan Tech, a potential top-five team with Minnesota Duluth and a home series against rival North Dakota. An easier test at home against the Seawolves made sense before they have a home-and-home against the Mavericks in late November.

Alaska Anchorage, being geographically removed from the entire sport outside of its in-state rival in Fairbanks, makes it one of the most unique programs in the sport. They haven't had a winning season since 2013-14. They're entering their fifth season under head coach Matt Shasby.

Minnesota's split at home last season against Long Island (LIU) in the nonconference proved that any team can be a test on any given night in college hockey. They will be heavily favored to sweep the Seawolves in November.

The Gophers officially announced their nonconference schedule in early June last year, and their Big Ten slate wasn't revealed until late August. There's plenty of reason to be excited about year one under new head coach Brett Larson after a busy offseason revamping the roster. Last season was one of the worst in program history, but we could be looking at a quick turnaround with one of the best rosters in the entire Big Ten next season.