Gophers hockey snaps 4-game losing streak in shutout win over Notre Dame
The Gophers finally stopped the bleeding with an impressive 3-0 win over Notre Dame on Friday night, to snap a four-game losing streak.
After four straight series against ranked opponents, Minnesota welcomed a rebuilding Fighting Irish squad to 3M Arena at Mariucci. First-year head coach Brock Sheahan had no answer for Bob Motzko and the Gophers' game plan.
The first period was scoreless, and Beckett Hendrickson finally broke the ice with his second goal of the season in the second period, which was assisted by Erik Pahlsson. Minnesota was able to sit on its lead for the entire night due to a dominant performance from Michigan State transfer goaltender Luca Di Pasquo.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Di Pasquo had 19 saves and recorded his first shutout in a Minnesota uniform. The Gophers are now 2-3 in his five starts this season, compared to 1-4-1 with Nathan Airey between the pipes.
Sophomore defenseman John Whipple scored the first goal of his college career, followed by Brody Lamb finding the back of the net for the fifth time this season on an empty net. Minnesota cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win.
Now 3-7-1, the Gophers have a long road back to .500, but they will have an opportunity to go for their first sweep of the season with another game against Notre Dame on Saturday night. The final game of the series will start at 7 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on FOX9+ and BTN+.