Gophers hockey to officially reignite North Dakota rivalry in 2025
Gophers men's hockey will officially face North Dakota in the 2025-26 season, according to the program. The two teams will alternate games between Minneapolis and Grand Forks every year until 2028.
The 2024-25 season will be the first time the two bitter rival programs have not faced each other since 1996-97. When Minnesota left the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) for the Big Ten conference in 2011, its rivalry with UND became a non-conference game.
Minnesota and North Dakota have faced each other 69 times and UND leads the all-time series 38-25-6. There is no official word if the future schedule will include a two-game series between the programs or a single game, but it confirms that one of the best rivalries in college hockey will continue for the foreseeable future.