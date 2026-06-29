Gophers Land USNTDP Forward Brayden Willis

Gophers men's hockey added a commitment from 2009-born forward Brayden Willis on Monday, giving them another exciting prospect in their future pipeline.

"I am very proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Minnesota. I have always dreamed of being a Gopher since I was a little kid. I would like to thank my family, coaches, advisors, and teammates for helping my dream come true. #GoGophs," he wrote on Instagram.

🚨🚨CO〽️〽️ITTED🚨🚨



BRAYDEN WILLIS IS A GOPHER!!!!!#PrideOnIce picks up a B1G commitment from 2009 born forward Brayden Willis!



The Arizona native had 65 points in 67 GP for 🇺🇸 NTDP this past season. Another exciting forward for the pipeline!!!#FutureGopher〽️ pic.twitter.com/y2Bw5sh3vY — The Future of Pride On Ice (@FutureGophers) June 29, 2026

Willis wrapped up his first season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP). In 39 USHL games, he finished with 25 points (14 goals and 11 assists). He played two games for the 2026 U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team in the 2026 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship in Bratislava and Trencin, Slovakia, last spring. He also represented Team USA at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he had 12 points (5 goals and 7 assists) in four games.

Standing at 5-foot-9, Willis was born in Gilbert, Arizona, and he'll turn 17 this September. He's likely two years away from joining the Gophers program, but he's currently projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. He's the second player from the NTDP to join the Gophers this summer, alongside Edina, Minnesota native Freddie Schneider, who committed to the program last week.

Gophers forward Wyatt Cullen was recently drafted 10th overall in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft last Friday by the Nashville Predators, and he commented on Willis' commitment post on Instagram. "Congrats man happy for u," he wrote.

Bob Motzko and the previous Gophers coaching staff left behind some exciting prospects committed to the program, but Brett Larson and the new staff continue to have a productive offseason of roster acquisition. Next year's team should be much improved, and the future of the program looks bright with players like Willis and Schneider committed.