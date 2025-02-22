All Gophers

Gophers men's hockey uses late surge to key win over No. 7 Ohio State

Brody Lamb scored twice to lead Minnesota to the victory Friday night.

Brody Lamb scored twice and the fifth-ranked Gophers men's hockey team used a strong third-period push to power its way to a 4-1 victory over No. 7 Ohio State Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The win snaps a two-game winless streak.

Lamb scored his first just past the midway point of the first period to give the Gophers (22-7-4) an early one-goal edge, but Davis Burnside scored with 1 minute remaining in the first frame to knot the game up for the Buckeyes (20-9-2).

Ryan Chesley provided the go-ahead goal for the U with 12 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the second period, and the Gophers put the finishing touches on the victory in the waning minutes. Lamb beat Buckeyes goalie Logan Terness on a wraparound with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining and Oliver Moore scored an empty-netter with 1:21 left on the clock.

Liam Souliere made 25 saves on 26 shots. Terness had 21 saves on 24 shots.

Lamb was the first star of the game, Souliere was the second and Chesley was the third.

The Gophers and Buckeyes meet for the finale of their two-game series at 5 p.m. Saturday night at Mariucci.

