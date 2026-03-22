Gophers Set to Promote Greg "Boom" May as Women’s Hockey Head Coach

The University of Minnesota hired Greg "Boom" May as its new head coach of women's hockey on Sunday afternoon.

BREAKING: The University of Minnesota has hired Greg "Boom" May (@CoachBoomMay) as the new head coach of women's hockey.



He has been the associate HC at UMN since 2023 and previously served as the men's HC at Augsburg. https://t.co/wOqBzav2Mh pic.twitter.com/jVkUwOrLjL — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 22, 2026

"Boom is a relationship-builder and a strong recruiter who brings success as a head coach to our program," Gophers AD Mark Coyle said in a release. "He knows Minnesota hockey, but he has also coached and had success at the international level. Our program is in good hands with Greg at the helm. I am excited for the future of the program, and I am excited for Greg, his wife, Lenia, and their two daughters Marina and Cole."

Minnesota fired longtime head coach Brad Frost after 19 seasons and four national titles last week. May had been the associate head coach on Frost's staff since 2023. Less than one week after letting go of Frost, May has been promoted to run the program.

May was previously the head coach of Augsburg men's hockey for two seasons from 2021 to 2023. He led the Augies to a pair NCAA tournament berths. He also has experience as the director of operations for the Gophers men's hockey team from 2019 to 2021.

May is a graduate of Burnsville High School, and he also has experience coaching at the prep level. He was the boy's hockey head coach at The Blake School and Farmington High School before making the jump to college.

"I feel so fortunate and honored to be selected as the head coach of Gopher women's hockey," May said. "I could not be more excited to lead this storied program, as I truly believe this is one of the greatest coaching jobs in the country. I would like to thank President Rebecca Cunningham, Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, Sport Administrator Travis Cameron and the rest of the hiring committee for trusting me and providing me this opportunity. This program is rich with history and pride that is recognized across this state. I cannot wait to get to work and build upon the legacy and standard of excellence set by Laura Halldorson, Brad Frost and all the Gopher greats who have worn the M."

He has agreed to a four-year contract with the school that will not be official until the completion of a background check and Board of Regents approval.