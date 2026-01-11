Gophers star Abbey Murphy delivers 'greatest assist of all time'

Abbey Murphy has been one of the best players in the country since she began her college career at Minnesota in the 2020-21 season, and she might've had the most impressive highlight of her time with the Gophers on Saturday night.

Murphey skated down the ice late in the first period against Minnesota State, flicked the puck in the air, and then hit it down through a Maverick defender's legs, before dishing it off to Bella Fanale for a goal to finish off one of the most remarkable plays you'll ever see.

Murphy finished with one goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over Minnesota State. She has 50 total points in only 22 games this season with 28 goals and 22 assists. This season is her fifth at the collegiate level, but she's elevated her game to another level.

The Gophers are 18-4 this season and ranked third in the entire country. Murphy is leading the entire country with 2.15 points per game, and her assists on Saturday night might've been her best. The play went viral across social media, and major hockey personality John Buccigross called it "the greatest assists of all time."

It's called the greatest assist of all time. Abbey Murphy. 28 goals and 50 points leads the nation. #cawlidgehawkey 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/GnIJzHnHTW — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) January 11, 2026

Murphy doesn't just dominate the college scene; she will also join Team USA next month at the Olympics in Milan to compete at the international level.

After sweeping in-state rival Minnesota State at home, the Gophers will head north for a series against Bemidji State on the road next weekend. Minnesota looks like a serious contender in the race for another National Championship, and Murphy is a big reason why.

