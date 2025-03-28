Gophers stunned by UMass in NCAA tourney; Motzko furious with officials
- Gophers coach Bob Motzko wasn't pleased with two no-calls that preceded UMass goals.
- Minnesota's season ended in overtime immediately after an apparent trip was missed.
The University of Minnesota's championship dreams died Thursday night when they blew a two-goal, third-period lead and lost to UMass 5-4 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“It’s a crying shame that we’re sitting here right now like this,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “These guys deserve better.”
Why so upset? Because UMass scored the game-winning goal in overtime immediately after Minnesota defenseman Ryan Chesley appeared to be tripped while carrying the puck through the neutral zone.
Instead of the refs blowing the whistle and awarding Minnesota a power play, the Minutemen got away with the trip, collected the puck after the turnover, and scored the game-winning goal just seconds later.
One could argue, however, that Minnesota never should've put themselves in a position to lose.
The fifth-ranked Gophers, the No. 2 seed in the Fargo regional, carried a 3-1 lead into the third period and seemed destined for a date with Western Michigan in the regional final only to see the lead vanish in the span of 95 seconds.
The Minutemen cut the deficit to 3-2 with 12:46 remaining and then with 11:11 to play they tied the game. The comeback wasn't without drama. The Gophers had to switch goalies due to an equipment malfunction, and five seconds after No. 1 goaltender Liam Souliere had to leave the ice, UMass scored the game-tying goal.
With 4:53 to play, UMass took a 4-3 lead before Hobey Baker finalist Jimmy Snuggerud scored his second goal of the night to tie the game 4-4 with 3:37 to play.
“What did you feel?” Motzko said when asked about the no-call in overtime. “Two goals tonight... we all get the mandate from the NCAA on sportsmanship and I’ve got to be up here. I shouldn’t be sitting here right now. Two goals tonight. Two."
Motzko was also angry with a no-call earlier in the game when there appeared to be a high stick before UMass scored to make it a 3-2 game.
“First one, the guy got his head taken off with a high stick. Then that ended their season. UMass had a hard push in the third period, but that got them started on that first goal they scored," Motzko said.
"Someone else should be up here right now," Mozko reiterated.