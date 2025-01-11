Gophers women's hockey completes weekend sweep of St. Thomas
The third-ranked Gophers women's hockey team scored three unanswered third-period goals as it completed a weekend sweep of St. Thomas with a 5-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
It took all of 1 minute, 17 seconds for the Gophers (17-5-1) to get on the scoreboard as Gracie Graham gave them an early 1-0 advantage. Sydney Morrow scored just 46 seconds later to made it a two-goal Minnesota lead.
The Tommies (5-15-2) cut into their deficit when Nicole Vallario scored a power-play goal 8 minutes, 57 seconds into the first period, but it was all Minnesota after a scoreless second frame. Natalie Mlynkova scored 2 minutes, 50 seconds into the third period to push the lead back to two goals; Abbey Murphy made it a three-goal advantage 7 minutes, 9 seconds later; and Peyton Hemp added a power-play goal 16 minutes, 10 seconds into the period for the final margin.
The Gophers outshot the Tommies 38-13 and won the faceoffs 36-20.
Dani Strom had 33 saves on the 38 shots for the Tommies. Hannah Clark stopped 12 of 13 for the Gophers.
The Gophers return to action Friday night when they host Minnesota State for a 6 p.m. puck drop.