Gophers women's hockey takes down Bemidji State before Hockey Day Minnesota clash
Gophers women's hockey took down their in-state rival Bemidji State 4-1 in a midday battle at Ridder Arena Friday before Saturday's Hockey Day Minnesota clash at Valleyfair.
After a scoreless first period, senior forward Peyton Hemp put Minnesota on the board with her 11th goal of the season just under seven minutes into the second period.
The Gophers controlled the tempo for much of the game, but it wasn't until the third period when they exploded for three goals. Audrey Wethenington quickly extended the lead to 2-0, but Bemidji State responded with their only goal of the game less than three minutes later.
Star redshirt senior forward Abbey Murphy scored her 21st goal of the season with 3:15 remaining to seal the game, before adding an empty-netter with 0:41 remaining to make the final score 4-1.
In four games this season, Minnesota has now outscored Bemidji State 14-4. Friday's result extends the Gophers' overall record to 20-5-1 and their overall winning streak to five games.
The Beavers will get one more shot at Minnesota at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Valleyfair during the annual Hockey Day Minnesota event. The game will follow an 8:30 a.m. matchup between Eden Prairie and Hibbing and high school boys hockey and then the final outdoor game of the day will be Shakopee against Maple Grove.