Gophers women score four first-period goals, complete sweep of Bemidji State
The third-ranked Gophers women's hockey team scored four goals in the first period, two of which were power-play goals from Abbey Murphy, in a 4-1 win over Bemidji State Saturday to complete the series sweep in Bemidji, Minn.
The Gophers won Friday's opener 2-1.
Minnesota (8-3-1) scored three power-play goals in the first period, converting on three of its four opportunities on the night. Murphy put the Gophers on the scoreboard first with the first goal of the day with the extra skater 10 minutes, 11 seconds into the first. Just 3 minutes, 24 seconds later, Natalie Mlynkova scored on the man advantage to make it 2-0.
Emma Kreisz scored her third of the year, and the U's only even-strength goal of the night at the 17-minute mark of the first period, and Murphy scored her second of the night on the power play just 1 minute, 18 seconds later. That made it it a total of three power-play goals, and four first-period goals in all, as Minnesota built a commanding 4-0 lead.
They were essentially able to coast from there. Morgan Smith scored the lone goal for the Beavers (1-10-1) 13 minutes, 27 seconds into the second period, but Bemidji State never got any closer and only put 10 shots on net.
The Gophers put 34 shots on net, and Kaitlin Groess had an admirable night in goal for the Beavers with 30 saves on 34 MInnesota shots. Gophers goalie Hannah Clark stopped 9 of 10 shots.
Audrey Wethington and Ella Huber each had a pair of assists for the Gophers.
The Gophers return to action on Friday when they begin a big two-game series against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth. The Gophers and Bulldogs meet for a 6 p.m. puck drop on Friday in Duluth, Minn.