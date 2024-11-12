Jimmy Snuggerud named Big Ten First Star of the Week
Gophers star forward Jimmy Snuggerud was named the Big Ten Men's Hockey First Star of the Week for the fourth time in his Gophers career on Tuesday.
Snuggerud was instrumental in the weekend sweep over Wisconsin. The junior forward scored twice, including the game-winner, in the come-from-behind 3-2 win on Friday. He recorded two assists in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win, including assisting the game-winner in the extra period.
The 20-year-old forward is second on the team with 13 points (five goals and eight assists) and now has 97 career points (47 goals and 50 assists) for Minnesota. The Chaska, Minn. native was the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.
Minnesota has had a player named a star of the week in four of the last five weeks, with Snuggerud joining Connor Kuth (Oct. 15), Jimmy Clark (Oct. 22), Brody Lamb (Oct. 29) and Sam Rinzel (Oct. 29).
The 9-1 Gophers take part in a home-and-home with Bemidji State this week. Puck drop at Mariucci is set for 7 p.m. CT on Nov. 14, with the follow up in Bemidji set to start at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16.