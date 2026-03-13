Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Mathew Barzal, Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud)

The NHL starts the weekend with just two games on the docket on Friday night.

I’m looking at Mathew Barzal, Robert Thomas, and Jimmy Snuggerud for my player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 13.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, March 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mathew Barzal OVER 0.5 Assists (-120) vs. Kings

Robert Thomas OVER 0.5 Points (-165) vs. Oilers

Jimmy Snuggerud Anytime Goalscorer (+270) vs. Oilers

Mathew Barzal has been hot since the Olympic break. The Islanders forward has nine points (eight assists) in seven games, finding the scoresheet in all but one of those contests.

Barzal is now up to 60 points (42 assists) in 64 games this season. He’s recorded at least one assist in 35 of those 64 games, including against the Kings last week.

I like the Islanders to take care of business at home against the Kings, and Barzal should help them do that tonight.

Robert Thomas came through for us last night, and I’m going right back to him tonight.

Thomas now has points in all six games since his return from injury, stretching his point streak to eight games dating back to January 9.

Thomas has 13 points in those 8 games, and has recorded a point in 29 of 48 games this season.

The Oilers have been leaking goals recently, and Thomas should help the Blues get on the board with at least one point tonight.

Jimmy Snuggerud plays on the Blues’ top line with Thomas, so we’re doubling down a bit here, but these +270 odds seem too good to be true for the youngster.

Snuggerud has scored five goals during a four-game streak, including two last night in Carolina. The rookie is now up to 15 goals in 53 games on the season, with 8 of them coming in his last 12 games.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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