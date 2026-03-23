Mystery Candidate? No Contact With Ferschweiler? Latest Gophers Hockey Coach Buzz

In a bit of a surprising revelation, esteemed college hockey insider John Buccigross says the Minnesota Golden Gophers have not reached out to Western Michigan about interviewing head coach Pat Ferschweiler.

"I'm surprised Minnesota hasn't called Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler for the Head Coach opening," Buccigross said. "Born in Minnesota. Family there. Clearly an elite President, GM, Coach [and] player developer which is the [college hockey] job. And he's in his prime."

I'm surprised Minnesota hasn't called Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler for the Head Coach opening. Born in Minnesota. Family there. Clearly an elite President, GM, Coach snd player developer which is the #cawlidgehawkey job. And he's in his prime. — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) March 23, 2026

From the moment news broke last week that Bob Motzko had been fired after eight years leading the men's hockey program, Ferschweiler's name almost instantly jumped to the top of the list of potential candidates.

Ferschweiler has turned Western Michigan into one of the top programs in college hockey with four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a national championship in 2024-25. He's from Rochester, Minnesota, and coaching the Gophers is one of the best jobs in college hockey. That said, maybe he's already living out his dream job by coaching at his alma mater.

Western Michigan received one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 4 Minnesota State-Mankato in the Loveland, Colorado region on March 27. If they advance, they'll face Denver or Cornell in the regional final, with a spot in the Frozen Four on the line.

Our Tony Liebert reported over the weekend that Minnesota's search for a new head coach might be down to three names. At the time, Libiert identified St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson, Hartford Wolf Pack (American Hockey League) head coach and former Gophers star player Grant Potulny, and Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin as the three.

Raboin has since decided to to stay with Augustana in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Hockey insider Michael Russo then reported Monday morning that University of Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle interviewed Larson and Potulny over the weekend, but he added that there's a mystery college coach that may have been interviewed.

"Usually Coyle acts fast and there’s tons to do (portal opens after Frozen Four, determining which players he’ll keep, which are leaving), so I bet he has a men’s hockey coach decision soon," Russo said.