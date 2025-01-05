No. 11 Penn State uses four-goal first period to top Gophers women's hockey
The third-ranked Gophers women's hockey team gave up four first-period goals to four different skaters, and the team was never able to recover in a 6-2 loss to No. 11 Penn State Saturday night at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Stella Retrum, Grace Outwater, Abby Stonehouse and Maddy Christian all scored even-strength goals for the Nittany Lions (17-4-1) in the first period for a 4-0 lead. Retrum scored her second of the night in the second period to make it 5-1.
Sydney Morrow scored twice for the Gophers (15-5-1), her first coming on the power play 7 minutes, 5 seconds into the second period and her second coming 2 minutes, 46 seconds into the third period that made it 5-2.
Tessa Janecke scored a power-play goal 9 minutes, 35 seconds into the third period for the final margin.
Katie DeSa made 32 saves on 34 shots for Penn State. Hannah Clark had 19 saves on 25 shots for the U.
The Gophers return to action on Friday when they host St. Thomas for a 6 p.m. puck drop.