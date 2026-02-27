Gophers Men's Hockey Knocks Off No. 2 Michigan on the Road

Right when it looked like Gophers men's hockey would limp into the end of the 2025-26 season, they proceeded to go into Ann Arbor and knock off No. 2 Michigan 4-2 on Thursday night.

Minnesota has proven it can hang with some of the best teams in college hockey with notable wins over No. 11 Boston College, No. 8 North Dakota, No. 5 Penn State, No. 4 Denver, and a home sweep against top-10 Wisconsin. That sweep against the Badgers was their last win since Jan. 31, and they carried a four-game winless streak into Thursday.

The Gophers were off last week, and it took them a while to get going against the Wolverines. They trailed 1-0 after the first period. Brodie Ziemer found the back of the net for the 21st team to even the game in the second period. LJ Mooney and Luke Mittelstadt assisted him.

Brodie Ziemer is the 11th #Gophers player to score a goal at all seven Big Ten arenas and the second to do it in one season.



Blake McLaughlin had at least one goal at all seven barns as a senior in 2021-22.pic.twitter.com/sZ1f2I9EqQ — Gopher Game Notes (@GopherGameNotes) February 27, 2026

It was 1-1 entering the third period until Mooney found the back of the net for seventh time this season to give Minnesota its first lead of the game. Omaha transfer Tanner Ludkte hasn't met expectations this season, but he scored his fifth goal of the season to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead.

Michigan added one more goal, before Brody Lamb scored an empty netter for his 15th goal of the season. The Gophers went into Yost Ice Arena and took down the No. 2-ranked team in the entire country 4-2.

Minnesota was able to convert its chances, but goaltender Luca Di Pasquo was the team's MVP. The Gophers were out-shot 39-15, and he 37 saves were ultimately the difference. He did his best Connor Hellebuyck, and put the team on his back to win a game they did not have much control over.

The Gophers are now 11-19-2 on the season and 7-13-1 in Big Ten play. They likely have no chance of earning an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, but they're still alive for the fifth seed in the Big Ten tournament. Tonight's result is more evidence that they can beat just about anyone in college hockey, and they will be a team nobody wants to face in that event.

Minnesota will have one more game in Ann Arbor on Friday night at 5 p.m. CT. That game will be broadcast nationally on Big Ten Network (BTN). The will wrap up the regular season against No. 1 Michigan State at home next weekend.