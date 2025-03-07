Watch: Gophers' Abbey Murphy scores 100th goal of her career against Ohio State
Gophers women's hockey forward Abbey Murphy hit yet another milestone, scoring the 100th goal of her career during the first period of Friday afternoon's WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal against Ohio State at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn.
Murphy scored on the power play 14 minutes, 5 seconds into the first period to notch her 100th goal of her college career. Murphy added an assist on Ella Huber's power-play goal with just 1 minute, 8 seconds remaining in the period. That brings Murphy to 191 career points, and her 100 goals rank seventh in program history, just one away from tying sixth. It's been another terrific year for Murphy, who was named a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award Thursday.
The winner of the game between the Gophers and Buckeyes advances to the WCHA title game and will face top-seeded Wisconsin, which beat Minnesota Duluth in the first semifinal Friday, at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday back at Amsoil Arena.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.