What’s at Stake for Gophers Hockey Against Wisconsin This Weekend

Gophers hockey welcomes rival No. 8 Wisconsin to 3M Arena at Mariucci this weekend. The betting odds for Friday night's game are a pick 'em at -115 moneyline for both sides, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Here's what you need to know.

The Gophers carry a seven-game losing streak into Friday night after getting swept three straight times to open 2026 at No. 9 Penn State, vs. No. 1 Michigan at home, and at No. 2 Michigan State last weekend. If they want any chance of avoiding a regular-season below .500, it has to start this weekend against the Badgers. At 8-16-1 with only 10 games left, their chances look slim.

The Badgers are 15-7-2 this season, and they're fourth in the Big Ten standings. Minnesota got swept in Madison on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1. Despite a down year, it feels like going 0-4 against Wisconsin would be a glaring statistic for Minnesota's regular-season campaign.

Criticism could get really loud

The Gophers are on pace for one of their worst seasons in modern program history. Head coach Bob Motzko has built up more than enough trust with five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and two Frozen Four appearances in his seven-year tenure with the program to deserve the benefit of the doubt. He has always had his doubters since coming up short in the 2023 National Championship, and they could only become louder with another disappointing result this weekend.

Making a change at head coach would feel like a rash decision you only make with a plan in place, and that currently doesn't seem to be the case. But Minnesota is among the most storied programs in college hockey. With an impressive recruiting class coming in next year and plenty of young talent on this year's roster, there's reason to be optimistic about the future.

Minnesota's chances of earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament are likely gone, but it feels like there should be pressure to snap the losing streak this week against a rival. It still feels like a big series for both teams.

