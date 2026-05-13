What We Know About Gopher Hockey’s Nonconference Schedule So Far

College hockey teams across the country are releasing their nonconference schedules. The Gophers have yet to do so, but we can use some detective work to figure out which matchups have been confirmed by other schools. It appears that Minnesota has one nonconference series left to be revealed.

Oct. 2 and 3 @ Michigan Tech

After facing the Huskies for the first time since 2011 in last year's season opener, the Gophers will travel to Houghton, Michigan to open the season on the road. Head coach Bill Muckalt led Michigan Tech to a 23-13-3 record in his first year last season, and the Huskies should be a solid nonconference test to open the season once again.

Oct. 16 and 17 @ Minnesota Duluth

New Gophers head coach Brett Larson will face his alma mater in mid-October in Duluth. The Bulldogs swept Minnesota in Minneapolis last season by a combined score of 7-1. They will be among the best teams in the country in 2026-27, led by returning Hobey Baker Award winner Max Plante. Stealing even one game at Ams Oil Arena would feel like a win for the Gophers.

Oct. 22 and 23 vs. North Dakota

Minnesota will host rival North Dakota for the first time since 2022 this fall, and it lands on Homecoming week for the Gophers. It will be a Thursday and Friday series leading into a football game against Iowa on Saturday. The Fighting Hawks quickly returned to the class of college hockey in Year 1 under Dane Jackson, and they project as a top team again in 2026-27.

Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 vs. Minnesota State *(home/away)

The Gophers will have a home-and-home series with the Mustangs in late November, which will likely be their final nonconference series based on historical context. The in-state rivalry last took place in 2022, which was also a home-and-home. Minnesota State head coach Luke Strand has done a good job picking up where Mike Hastings left off with back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament, and they should be a contender to do so again in 2026-27.

Other notes

Minnesota had five nonconference series last season, with one stand-off neutral site game against Denver. Another home series seems likely, and it would probably be against a lesser opponent from the Atlantic Hockey conference, or an independent like Long Island University (LIU) last season.

The Big Ten schedule doesn't usually get announced until late summer, but the nonconference slate was announced in early June last year.