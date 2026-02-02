What Wisconsin Sweep Means for Gophers Hockey Going Forward

Gophers hockey finally broke its seven-game skid with an emphatic sweep over Wisconsin last weekend by a combined score of 12-5. Now 10-16-1, is it too little too late, or is there enough time for one last postseason push?

Between the legs like that, in a sold out building, vs 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zv9jrc95VM — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) February 1, 2026

Minnesota's two wins over No. 8 Wisconsin were its first over a ranked opponent since Nov. 29 against No. 4 Denver, and only its third of the season. The series sweep broke a seven-game losing streak dating back to Dec. 5 against Ohio State. Friday was its first win in 58 days.

Regular season outlook

The Gophers have been an up-and-down team all season. Last weekend was more evidence that they can beat just about anyone in the country when they put it all together. With only eight regular-season games left on the schedule, their chances of earning an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament look slim.

At 10-16-1 overall. Minnesota is currently No. 32 in the NCAA Percentage Index (NPI), which replaced the Pairwise this season as the top metric used to select the 16-team field for the NCAA Tournament. Their next two series are against Ohio State at home, which is currently No. 34, and Notre Dame on the road, which is currently No. 52. That means Minnesota's chances of making up much ground to climb up near the top 16 seem unrealistic.

The Gophers still have a road trip to current No. 1 Michigan, and a home series against No. 2 Michigan State to finish the regular season, but they're running out of opportunities.

Big Ten tournament outlook

The Gophers are now 6-10 in Big Ten play this season. If the season ended today, they would be the fifth seed in the conference tournament. The format will be different this season with a two-week single-elimination bracket featuring all seven teams, instead of the previous three-game series in the opening round.

Projected Big Ten Tournament field as of Feb. 2. | Picture via: @tonyliebert (X)

The Gophers currently have wins over fourth-place Wisconsin and third-place Penn State. Unless they climb into fourth place, they would likely have to play the entire tournament on the road, and they only have three wins away from home so far this season. Ultimately, if Minnesota gets hot at the right time, it would always have a chance to earn the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Future outlook

The criticism of Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was beginning to get extra loud amid Minnesota's losing streak. Sweeping Wisconsin in front of a sold-out home crowd might come at the perfect time with two favorable series coming up against Ohio State and Notre Dame. Their preseason goals might be unrealistic at this point, but the Gophers now have the opportunity to end the 2025-26 season with some real momentum.

