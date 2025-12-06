Where Gophers hockey stands entering winter break
Gophers men's hockey dropped its final game of 2025 on Friday night in a high-scoring 6-5 overtime battle at Ohio State. Now 8-10-1 on the season, where do things stand heading into the winter break?
Minnesota had a bumpy 2-7-1 start to the season, as it was thrown to the wolves with an early-season gauntlet that consisted of games against nationally-ranked Boston College, North Dakota and Wisconsin. After sweeping Notre Dame at home, it looked like they turned a corner before an alarming 6-2 home loss against Long Island University (LIU).
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The Gophers proceeded to rattle off a series split against No. 5 Penn State at home, and an impressive 6-5 overtime win at No. 4 Denver. They carried that momentum into another split on the road this week against Ohio State. They've quietly won 6 of their last 9 games.
Minnesota will play an exhibition against in-state foe Bemidji State on Jan. 2 on the road, but its next regular season series won't be until Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 against top 10 Penn State in Happy Valley.
The Gophers began the season at No. 8 in the preseason USCHO top 20 poll, with hopes of competing for a Big Ten title, and maybe even a national title. Are those goals still on the table? With a 4-4 start in conference play, Minnesota is in a tie for third in the Big Ten standings as of Saturday morning. Making noise in the regular-season race is a tall task, but they still have two series against first-place Michigan and one more against Wisconsin.
For example, Penn State sat at 7-9 at this point in the season last year. The Nittany Lions proceeded to finish with a 22-14-4 record, which included a trip to the Big Ten conference tournament semifinals, and then a trip all the way to the Frozen Four before losing to Boston University in the semis. Can Minnesota make a similar run?
Well, the Gophers are currently No. 27 in the latest NCAA Pecentage Index (NPI), which is the main tool used to choose at-large teams for the NCAA Tournament. They have a ways to go before climbing into the top 16, but they'll have more than enough opportunities to improve their resume in Big Ten play.
Minnesota was tasked with replacing a ton of production in the offseason, and it relied on a lot of young players to begin the season. Freshmen such as LJ Mooney and Javon Moore have begun to find their groove, and the Gophers could be a dangerous team this winter.
More from Gophers On SI
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert