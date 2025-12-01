What bowl game awaits the Gophers after their 7–5 regular season?
After Saturday's emphatic 17-7 win over rival Wisconsin, the Gophers have ended the 2025 regular season with a 7-5 record and Paul Bunyan's Axe. They will play in a bowl game for the fourth straight season, so let's take a look at the latest projections as we head into championship week.
Gophers bowl game projections
- On3 (Brett McMurphy): Rate Bowl vs. Kansas State
- ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
- ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Duke
- Athlon (Steve Lassan): Music City Bowl vs. LSU
- CBSSports (Brad Crawford): Pinstripe Bowl vs. Georgia Tech
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Steve Lassan from Athlon Sports hasn't changed his projections much all season, but he still thinks Minnesota can go to Nashville for the Music City Bowl. Otherwise, it seems like it will come down to the Rate Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl or still the GameAbove Sports Bowl. The Gophers will likely be looked at alongside teams like Nebraska, Penn State and Northwestern, and it will ultimately come down to the respective bowls to choose which team they would like to invite.
Big Ten outlook
After Saturday's win over Wisconsin, the Gophers finish with a 5-4 record in Big Ten play, which puts them in a three-way tie for seventh place in the conference standings. It marks the fifth time in nine seasons under P.J. Fleck that Minnesota has finished with a conference record above .500.
Out of the five Big Ten wins Minnesota had this season, all five opponents finished below them in the conference standings. They beat the 18th, 16th, 14th, 14th and 10th-place teams in the conference. They lost to the 1st, 3rd, 6th and 10th place teams.
Liebert's final Big Ten regular season power rankings
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- USC
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Washington
- Illinois
- Northwestern
- Penn State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Rutgers
- Wisconsin
- UCLA
- Michigan State
- Maryland
- Purdue
Overall outlook
Minnesota finished the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record at Huntington Bank Stadium. It's the first season in program history with an undefeated home record since 1967, but only one of those teams came against a team with a winning record, and their combined record is 28-57.
Beating Wisconsin will always mean more than any game on Minnesota's schedule, but it's hard to think they're leaving the 2025 regular season with anything more than two wins of any merit at all. It feels like a season that met expectations and didn't exceed anything at all.