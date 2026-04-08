Why Minnesota’s New Coaching Staff Could Be a Game-Changer for Future Rosters

Gophers men's hockey officially announced their 2026-27 coaching staff under new head coach Brett Larson on Tuesday. It's a unique mix of experienced veterans and well-connected people with local connections. The staff could be a game-changer for future rosters. Here's why.

It has been well-established that the new director of player development, Matt Cullen, could have an entire family of future Gophers. Two of his sons, Brooks and Wyatt Cullen, are currently committed to Minnesota and expected to join the program next season. Wyatt has legitimate potential to be a first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, but his younger brother, Joey Cullen, might be even more talented. Joey will turn 16 years old in April, after totaling 40 points (19 goals and 21 assists) for Moorhead in 2025-26, and his college plans are currently undecided.

Cullen has been an assistant coach on the Moorhead High School coaching staff over the last few seasons, which has won back-to-back Class AA Minnesota state championships. His direct bloodline is enough reason to be a game-changer. That's before even mentioning nearly 20 years of NHL experience.

One of Minnesota's new assistant coaches, Cory Laylin, could bring plenty of connections to the program as well. He has been an assistant coach at St. Thomas since 2021, and two of his sons joined him on the Tommies' roster. Luc Laylin just completed his senior season, so his college career is seemingly over.

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Forward Casy Laylin just completed his sophomore season at St. Thomas, scoring six points (one goal and five assists) in 18 games. He had 11 points (four goals and seven assists) as a freshman in 2024-25. He seemingly has two years of college eligibility remaining.

The youngest son Bode Laylin probably has the most hype as a prospect. He was expected to join the St. Thomas program in 2026-27, and there's already some smoke that his plans could be changing. Minnesota has seemingly lost 2007-born forward commit Matthew Grimes since the coaching change, and Laylin would be a solid replacement.

UPDATE!!!!



Bode Laylin, son of new #PrideOnIce Assistant Cory has removed St. Thomas commitment post and appears to be back on the market! 👀



2007 born defenseman is ranked the #103 NA Skater for the 2026 NHL Draft by @NHLCentralScout



38 points this year in USHL for Tri-City https://t.co/nfAm433QOu pic.twitter.com/cUx2q0kKL6 — The Future of Pride On Ice (@FutureGophers) April 7, 2026

Laylin had 38 points (11 goals and 27 assists) for the Tri-City Storm last season in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He's currently expected to also hear his name called in the 2026 NHL Draft later this year. He would immediately become a significant addition to the Gophers' roster.

There are still plenty of dominoes to fall before Minnesota officially builds its 2026-27 roster, and the new coaching staff will certainly play a major role.