Eden Prairie hockey standout Mason Moe commits to Gophers
Bob Motzko's Gophers hockey program received a commitment from forward Mason Moe on Thursday.
"I am very proud and honored to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey and further my education at the University of Minnesota," Moe said in a statement posted on his personal X account.
Moe transitioned to juniors full time this year, having been drafted by the USHL's Madison Capitols in the 2023 USHL Phase I draft. In 20 games for Madison, Moe has registered six points, three goals and three assists. He's also scored three goals for the U.S. National U18 team in a pair of games this year.
Before making the transition to juniors, Moe starred at Eden Prairie for two seasons where he scored 67 points (41 goals and 26 assists) for the Eagles. The left-handed forward was graded as a 'B'-level prospect in NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list, projecting as a second- or third-round pick in the 2025 draft.