Report: Former MN prep star Dain Dainja intends to enter transfer portal
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, former Park Center High School standout Dain Dainja intends to enter the transfer portal after putting together his best collegiate season in 2024-25 at Memphis.
Dainja has refuted Thamel's report, claiming he's, "Not going anywhere. No decisions have been made," based on a recent X post.
Listed at 6-foot-9, Dainja had a career-year for the Tigers, averaging 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 61.5% shooting from the field and a 58.6% mark from the free throw line last season. He had 22 points and 12 rebounds against current Gophers head coach Niko Medved and Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Dainja was a four-star recruit in the 2020 high school recruiting class before originally committing to Baylor. After redshirting his true freshman season in 2020-21, he played in three games in 2021-22. He then transferred to Illinois, where he was a rotational player in both 2022-23 and 2023-24. Based on playing only three games in 2021-22, he will likely have one year of eligibility remaining.
Whether he intends to enter the transfer portal or not, Dainja held an offer from the Gophers coming out of high school, but that was Richard Pitino's coaching staff, so that likely doesn't hold much weight in his potential recruitment. After a breakout year, he is one of the biggest names left in the transfer portal, so he will likely generate some big offers.
It seems unlikely that Minnesota and Medved would pursue the former Park Center star given their recent portal additions, but crazier things have happened in the modern era of college athletics.